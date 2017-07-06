PXG’s New 0311T Milled Wedges Help Your Golf Game Get Its Groove Back

In just three years, Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) has built itself into a club-making powerhouse. Known for its aggressive styling, top-shelf prices, and colorful sloganeering from founder Bob Parsons (whose favorite encapsulation of his company’s product is, “Simply put, PXG clubs are the duck’s nuts”—a slogan you can wear on a PGX t-shirt, in fact), one might be tempted to write the clubs off as more form than function. But that would be a mistake.

On a recent afternoon, I met my local PXG master fitter Brad Conklin to try out the company’s new 0311T milled wedges. By the time I was done pulling the string on about 50 balls at the local country club (40 landed in gimme range), I was ready to rethink my entire golf bag. Even the mishits landed softly and spun as if they were burrowing into the green. I found that I could be as aggressive as I wanted with chips and pitches because there was little chance of running the ball past the hole.

Conklin says the company’s commitment to entirely milling each club allows them to push the wedges’ grooves to the maximum volume allowed by the USGA—helping to generate more spin and aiding shot consistency—and execute them with a level of precision that can’t be replicated by other companies producing larger quantities of clubs every day. The milling process, combined with the softness of the steel, results in a club that costs nearly twice as much as that of the forged wedges PXG offers, but “will last two years longer,” according to Conklin.

The wedges ($650 per club) come in four sole grind styles—dubbed Sugar Daddy, Romeo, Zulu, and Darkness—each designed to attack different types of turf as well as accommodate specific players’ swings. Each club can be paired with one of the company’s 30 stock shafts, and for an extra $100, players can add a black finish to their wedges.