Watch Harvard and Yale Square Off at the First-Ever Beach Polo Classic

Although there are many reasons to visit the dramatic bluffs and tranquil beaches of Rhode Island’s Watch Hill, historic polo matches are not usually one of them—until now, that is. For the first time ever, centuries-old rivals Harvard and Yale will go head-to-head at the historic Ocean House hotel.

The property—with its 13 acres of rolling greens and easy access to the quaint seaside village—has long been a favorite hideaway for New England’s elite, making it the perfect place to host the first ever Beach Polo Classic on September 10.

Forgoing Ocean House’s extensive lawns, the long-term rivals will square off on the property’s private white-sand beach—a first for both teams. The neutral ground and fresh challenges will help level the playing field between the two clubs, as the sand and surf will provide a true test of both the players’ and their horses’ abilities.

The day’s events will kick off at 2 pm, and alumni and fans will be able to cheer on their team in style, enjoying an open bar and light bites available to all guests. After the winner is crowned at the awards ceremony, guests can head back up to the hotel for one last drink—either a celebratory toast to a well-earned victory or a tipple to soothe wounded egos—at the Secret Garden, a pop-up, al-fresco dining experience hosted by Veuve Cliquot.

Those looking to watch the rivals go head-to-head will need to book the Beach Polo Classic package (from $1,600), which includes two tickets to the event, breakfast for two, and a stay in one of the house’s ultra-luxurious suites. Reservations can be made by contacting Ocean House’s destination services at 844.367.7710.