10 of Our Favorite New Golf Drivers

Once again, we are poised in the limbo between golf seasons. So, while we eagerly anticipate the debut of the new round of clubs for 2018, we thought we would take a look back at the 2017 model-year drivers that had us feeling like titans at the tee.

In previous years, there had been a lot of focus on driver adjustability, from moveable weights to the ability to manipulate the angle of the club face via the shaft. But now, some new drivers are eschewing those features and going back to fixed head positions. No matter which approach you decide upon, today’s club makers have given you plenty of options to mull over with your fitter. (And if you don’t have a fitter, you’re not maximizing the potential of your game.)

So, whether you are looking for a game-improvement club or one that requires a bit more finesse, there is sure to be a new model that fits the bill. Here we present 10 of our favorite drivers released in for 2017.