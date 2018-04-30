11 Top-of-the-Line Products for the Sporting Gentleman

Does the spring thaw have you itching to return to your favorite sports? This collection of golfing and cycling gear will put you back in peak performance in no time. For the course, serious clubs like Ben Hogan’s carbon steel-forged Equalizer wedges and Tour Edge’s high-end CBX fairway wood will keep you at your best while Brooks Brothers canvas golf carrier and Albartross’ handmade Italian golf shoes combine function with quality and style. For cyclists, the Dogma F10 is the Ferrari of Italian bicycle manufacturer Pinarello—it took Britain’s cycling star Chris Froome through the finish line to Victory at the Tour de France last year. Leisure, however, has not been overlooked this season. Coros’ Omni Smart Helmet connects to the rider’s phone to make calls and listen to music and Suunto’s smart watch not only measures speed, heart rate, and power but also has functions for more than 80 other sports. Game on.