6 Drivers That Go the Distance

Golfers are a funny lot. We have 14 clubs in our bags but only seem to care about one: the driver. If we practice at all, it’s usually banging the big stick as far as possible. (The fact that practice areas are known as driving ranges shows just how skewed our preferences are.) Luckily, equipment manufacturers are well aware of our desire for distance, and regularly offer newer, better, bigger, lighter, and faster implements. If you’re hoping to dial up more distance in 2018, the following drivers should satisfy that longing.