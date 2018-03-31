6 New Irons to Lower Your Handicap This Golfing Season

If you watch the PGA Tour, you may wonder why the caddies are toting such big bags around since the only clubs their players seem to use are the driver (we listed our favorite new drivers recently), a wedge, and the putter. For the rest of us, however, the irons that fall in between are key—they’re what we use to hit greens, play strategically, and score. Fortunately, equipment companies want to help, and the new sets they’re offering for 2018 feature more technology than ever before to help us hit the little devils long and straight.