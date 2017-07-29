5 of the Best Stand-Up Paddleboards for Adventurous Novices to Practiced Veterans

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Skyrocketing in popularity over the past several years, stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) have become de rigueur among leisure-seekers and aggressive athletes alike. The sport is derived from a combination of surfing and canoeing and has made a worldwide name for itself because of its accessibility to novices and range of uses, from cruising flatwater to carving waves. Whether you are traversing the Hawaiian coves of Oahu or shredding the salty Aegean Sea, these five boards are wonderful representatives of paddleboarding’s impressive versatility. From inflatables to whitewater gliders, environmentally-conscious boards to carbon-clad speed demons—and even a paddleboard that will look right at home on your wooden runabout—these SUPS will give you a new sense of freedom on the water.