5 Cutting-Edge Golf Bags Packed with Advanced Tech and Innovative Designs

The game of golf was originally meant to be enjoyed—or suffered—on foot. After all, Mark Twain did say, “Golf is a good walk spoiled.” But advances in both the materials and basic-horse-sense features found on the latest generation of bags go a long way towards making it easier to carry your clubs. They won’t necessarily un-spoil your walk—you’ll still have to deal with your slice and trench-digging mishits—but you’ll get to the next shot quicker, less burdened by the weight of your sticks and closer to pleasing your Fitbit’s goal of ten thousand steps.