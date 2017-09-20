Five Retro-Style Golf Bags That Recapture the Game’s Roots

By on September 19, 2017
Seamus Fescue Kentucky Bourbon Sunday Bag

You may have a Fitbit on your wrist and an iPhone in your front left pocket, but you are still wearing plus-fours and your clubs’ shafts are made from hickory. Luckily for you, retro bags are back, and they aren’t the kind from the early days of Abercrombie and Fitch, when the canvas material fell to the ground when you stood the bag up on its end. The following five retro bags incorporate all the polymers, durable materials, and YKK zippers one would expect from a modern golf accessory.

