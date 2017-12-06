6 Altruistic Gifts That Give Back

’Tis the season of giving—and some gifts are more than they seem. For the altruist in your life, perhaps you want to give a gift that also gives back to the environment, the less fortunate, or programs that help the community.

To that end, we have rounded up a handful of experiences, products, and large-scale items from some of our favorite brands. Purchase a Miami Beach condo where proceeds bring clean drinking water to millions, or consider shipping a family member to the Maldives to aid with its turtle-conservation program. Each of these venerable gifts from the heart ensures you are rolling in good karma long after the season has passed.

And if you’re looking for more luxury gift ideas, check out the complete Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for 2017, which includes inspirations in every category from cars to watches to fashion, to travel, and more.