The Most Anticipated Golf Course of the Year, Sand Valley, Opens in Wisconsin

The most anticipated golf course of the year, Sand Valley Golf Resort in central Wisconsin has finally opened for public play. The brainchild of Mike Keiser—who created a new archetype for destination golf resorts with Bandon Dunes—and designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, the course is an exciting, sprawling, enjoyable romp through big dunes created 18,000 years ago when a natural dam burst and exposed a sandy lakebed.

Bringing their natural style to the flowing landscape, Coore and Crenshaw sculpted challenging greens and surrounds, wide fairways, and massive waste areas for holes that turn and twist in every direction. There’s a comfortably understated lodge with a restaurant and bar, a pro shop, and 17 guest rooms; 24 more rooms are scattered around the property, with another dozen set to debut this fall. And next year, a second course opens: The appropriately named Mammoth Dunes, designed by David McLay Kidd, will not only be a delight in its own right, but will make Sand Valley even more of a bucket-list staple.

We recently had the opportunity to play a full set of 18 at Sand Valley. Here we take a closer look at six of our favorite holes to gear you up for your own round.