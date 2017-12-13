Perfect 10: What Our Editors Loved in December 2017

Justin Mastine-Frost favored the Vacheron Constantin’s Triple Calendrier 1948, a $35,000 watch of which only 200 examples will be made. Meanwhile, Danielle Cutler wrote about new yacht launches at the Antigua Charter Yacht Show (like the Tankoa Vertige and Benetti Andiamo). John Lyon obsessed over the $1645 Porsche-influenced Huawei Mate 10 smartphone. And Viju Mathew attended the Los Angeles Auto Show, filled with more than 50 vehicles. Read on to find out his favorite – as well as all the other ediotor picks in this month’s Perfect 10.