Perfect 10: What Our Editors Loved in February 2018

Jackie Caradonio has her sights set on a detox at Bali’s Como Uma Canggu, while Bruce Wallin is excited about Venice Carnival 2018, which will light up the Floating City with costume balls, boat parades, and street fairs. And that’s just scratching the surface: Other Robb Report editors have wine, whisky, and cigar picks, along with jewelry, resorts, a boat show, and more. Read on for all of the entries in this month’s Perfect 10.