Perfect 10: What Our Editors Loved in January 2018

Jackie Caradonio wants to safari at two different Nambian resorts, while Carolyn Meers is planning a helicopter tour of New Zealand’s Fox Glacier. Jeremy Repanich is hoping to head to Copenhagen for the opening of Noma 2.0, and Janice O’Leary has a trifecta of wellness destinations on her to-do list in 2018, including ones in California and Tennessee. These are just some of the places our editors are planning to visit in 2018, which they chronicle in detail in this month’s Perfect 10.