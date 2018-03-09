Perfect 10: What Our Editors Loved in March 2018

Jill Newman is very excited about a cache of Hermès bags crafted from leather recovered from an 18th Century shipwreck. Meanwhile, Carolyn Meers has discovered Hemmerle jewelry made from unusual materials that include petrified walrus tusks. And of course, James Malcolmson is already readying his most comfortable walking shoes to traverse the aisles at Baselworld in search of the year’s latest wristwatch creations. All that is just scratching the surface of what our editors are obsessing about this month; read on for all of the entries in this month’s Perfect 10.