Perfect 10: What Our Editors Are Jazzed About This October

For October 2017, Robb Report editors call out fall favorites. Viju Matthew, for example, energized his inner secret agent while discussing the Aston Martin DB11. Bruce Wallin says he’s already booked a trip to Ireland’s Adare Manor. And dining editor Jeremy Repanich is understandably excited about Robb Report’s upcoming Culinary Masters. Read on for these and other objects of lust in this Perfect 10.