Six Pieces of Gear to Get You Psyched for the Slopes This Season
Whether skis from Lacroix or goggles from Smith, this equipment will have you looking your best on the mountain.
We may not even have celebrated Thanksgiving yet, but it’s never too early to start getting ready for ski season. And although skiing has existed since prehistoric times, modern manufacturers are constantly busy tweaking and improving their products to deliver the best experience possible. Here we highlight six recent pieces of ski equipment—from poles made of bamboo to a drone that follows you—to make your time on the slopes that much more memorable.