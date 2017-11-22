Streamsong Black Review: The New Central-Florida Golf Course Is Big, Bold, and a Blast to Play

New courses may be few and far between these days, but the ones that have recently debuted are truly something special—well worth the trip to their usually out-of-the-way locales. The latest case in point is the Black course at Streamsong Resort, built in the “where-am-I” middle of Florida (about 90 minutes south of Orlando and 90 minutes east of Tampa) on land that had been transformed into a moonscape by years of phosphorous mining. Designed by Gil Hanse—who laid out the course for last year’s Rio Olympics—the Black joins the existing Red by Coore-Crenshaw and Blue by Tom Doak (both Best of the Best winners) to create a triple-threat experience of modern, naturalist golf architecture that should not be missed. Here are a few reasons the Black is good as gold.