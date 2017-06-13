10 Top Golf Courses Where You Can Spend Some Time with Dad on Father’s Day

Dad will certainly be delighted if you present him with the latest on-trend fashion piece or a new component for his beloved sound system on Sunday, but the best Father’s Day gift is one that the two of you can enjoy together. And what better way to spend some quality time with dad than while soaking in natural beauty during a round of 18 holes at one of the world’s best golf courses? So, if you want to make this year’s day devoted to dad one he will never forget, consider reserving a tee time for two at one of our favorite courses—from Kauri Cliffs in New Zealand to Cabot Cliffs in Nova Scotia.