How to Do the Presidents Cup Golf Tournament in Serious VIP Style

The Presidents Cup, which pits top American players against their international counterparts, is one of the year’s biggest golf events, drawing in a host of well-heeled spectators—including former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. This year’s tournament, taking place from September 26 through October 1, will be held at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, marking the first time the Tri-State area has played host to the cup.

Of course, New York City is outdoing itself with nonstop, exclusive, hole-in-one-level celebrations. Here’s your guide to experiencing the tournament like a VIP—or, shall we say, a President?