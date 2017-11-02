What Our Editors Loved in November 2017

From a 2018 Porsche 91 GT3 to Japanese oak cask whisky and the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, here’s a roundup of what our editors loved this month.

By on November 2, 2017
2018 Porsche 911 GT3

Robb Report editors have assembled a list of their 10 favorite new things for November 2017. Danielle Cutler raves about the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, while Phoebe Neuman celebrates “Volez Voguez, Voyagez – Louis Vuitton” – which is itself a celebration of the brand’s iconic travel trunk. We also have a bead on Japanese oak cask whisky courtesy of Janice O’Leary and a new resort on Mexico’s most exclusive coastline from Bruce Wallin. Read on for the entire Perfect 10.

