What Our Editors Loved in November 2017

Robb Report editors have assembled a list of their 10 favorite new things for November 2017. Danielle Cutler raves about the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, while Phoebe Neuman celebrates “Volez Voguez, Voyagez – Louis Vuitton” – which is itself a celebration of the brand’s iconic travel trunk. We also have a bead on Japanese oak cask whisky courtesy of Janice O’Leary and a new resort on Mexico’s most exclusive coastline from Bruce Wallin. Read on for the entire Perfect 10.