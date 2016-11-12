5 Healing Benefits of Water

  • By Erin O’Donnell
NOVEMBER 12, 2016

Five new ways water can help boost fitness and happiness.  

Water is integral to our survival. The most common substance on the planet, H2O also makes up more than 60 percent of the human body. Humanity has relied on the miraculous fluid to hydrate, to cleanse, and to boost health and wellness in a flood of ways. Think of the Romans lounging at the baths or Victorians “taking the waters” in spa towns. Anyone who has eased sore muscles in a warm bath, swum laps in a pool, or bobbed on tropical waves knows water’s power to benefit the body and mind. Given the critical importance of water, it’s little wonder it is at the center of five innovative experiences that strengthen muscles, improve endurance, release tension, ease joints, and calm an anxious mind. 

