The 5 Most Relaxing Spas at Sea
NOVEMBER 19, 2016
Few escapes are more revitalizing than floating miles away from mainland obligations aboard a ship whose spa program aligns with your particular wellness preferences, from Nordic traditions to modern medspa treatments. Many best-in-class cruise lines now offer specialized spa experiences in customized public and private spaces designed to encourage the truest sense of health and rejuvenation between ports of call. Here are five of the best spas at sea.