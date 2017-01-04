Here’s Where to Detox and De-Stress After the Holidays

The holiday season is filled, baked, whipped, and sprinkled with temptation. It is a confectioner’s perfect storm of gastronomic delights, scrumptious cocktails, and mountains of sugar; it’s also nearly impossible to escape the season without indulging at least a little. But now that the new year has begun, fresh resolutions for 2017 have been made and a healthier lifestyle seems to be the entrée on everyone’s plate. Whether the focus is to cleanse and detox or to reset the mind and body, what better way to start a brand-new year than with a visit to one of these healthy retreats.