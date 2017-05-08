From Aman to Azerai: A Sneak Peek Inside Adrian Zecha’s Newest Resort

  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
    Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
    Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
    Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
    Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
    Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
    Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
    Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
    Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Azerai in Luang Prabang, Laos
  • Daven Wu
May 8, 2017

Legendary hotelier Adrian Zecha has at last launched his next venture. The Aman resorts founder is back in the business of luxury hospitality with the February opening of Azerai in the Laotian ancient capital of Luang Prabang. The first property of Zecha’s new hotel brand of the same name—which was inspired by the hotelier’s initials combined with the word caravanserai (a Persian term for “resting place for travelers”)—the 53-room hotel is set within a 100-year-old structure surrounded by verdant mountains and Buddhist temples. Architect Pascal Trahan followed the original footprint of Azerai’s circa-1914 colonial officer’s quarters and in its place constructed an intimate retreat with guest rooms that feature wraparound balconies, timber floors, and local artwork like hand-stitched batik textiles designed using the techniques of the region’s Hmong Lao tribe.

Excursions take travelers to nearby palaces, monasteries, and temples, as well as the banks of the Mekong River. Still, guests will surely be forgiven if they choose not to leave at all. Indeed, Azerai’s manicured grounds offer many a cultural immersion right at home, from a yoga pavilion and an 80-foot-long swimming pool shaded by an ancient banyan tree to a restaurant offering traditional Laotian cuisine.

Though Zecha and his team have been mum on details, the Azerai marque is said to be expanding soon beyond Luang Prabang. Rumor has it the brand’s next stop will be a destination even Aman has yet to venture into: Havana, Cuba. (azerai.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2805 Stories Available | Advanced search
Jackalope Hotel - Photo: Sharyn Cairns
Australia’s Newest Hotel is Bringing Luxury to a L...
With high style and haute cuisine, the Jackalope is bringing luxury to Mornington Peninsula…
Read Article
Rent Hinwick House, a country home in England, for around $19,000 per week
Here’s How to Book a Stay at a Charming Country Es...
Guests will have exclusive use of the regal home, which was built in 1710…
Read Article
The Beverly Hills Hotel
Marilyn Slept Here: 10 Luxury Hotels Where Marilyn...
Inside the 10 luxury hotels where Marilyn Monroe lived, loved, filmed, and even fought…
View Slideshow
Cinco de Mayo: 10 Hotels Offering Authentic South-...
These south-of-the-border hotels are offering truly authentic Mexican experiences…
View Slideshow
Meet Paris’s Next Generation of Stylish Boutique H...
These three Parisian boutiques are proving that good things really do come in small packages…
View Slideshow
Kokomo Private Island Fiji
Inside Fiji’s New $100,000-Per-Night Private-Islan...
Opened in April, Kokomo Private Island is the latest tropical paradise to open in Fiji…
Read Article
Rosewood Puebla
The Luxury Resort That’s Turning Puebla into Mexic...
This new Rosewood hotel is putting the historic city of Puebla on Mexico’s tourist map…
Read Article
5 Hotels Where You’ll Mingle with the Met Gala Jet...
These are the New York City hotels the Met Gala jet set are checking into tonight…
View Slideshow
Jumeirah Vittaveli’s Royal Residence
Inside Jumeirah’s New $35,000-Per-Night Maldivian...
The jaw-dropping Royal Residence features a private restaurant, two pools, a spa, and more…
Read Article
The 8 Celebrity-Chef Restaurants Dominating London...
From Jean-Georges to Nobu, celebrity chefs are settling in at London’s hottest new hotels…
View Slideshow
2805 Stories Available | Advanced search