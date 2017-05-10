Anantara Opens its First European Resort on Portugal’s Algarve Coast

  • Lindsay Lambert Day
May 10, 2017

Anantara—the Bangkok-based hotel company known for its luxury retreats in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean—has made its European debut with the opening of Anantara Vilamoura in Portugal. Opened in April in the southern coastal region of Algarve, just a five-minute drive from the charming town of Vilamoura, the property features 280 rooms and suites, five pools, and spectacular views of the Arnold Palmer–designed Oceânico Victoria golf course on which it sits.

Despite Anantara’s Asian roots, the resort is decidedly European. At the Emo restaurant, indigenous Portuguese food takes the spotlight, with sommelier António Lopes pairing carefully curated wines from his 350-bottle list with the country’s indigenous flavors. Guests who wish to set their inner chef free can also have the resort arrange a visit to Portugal’s famed Loulé food market with a master-chef instructor before tying on an apron and preparing a gourmet lunch at the property’s Victoria Restaurant.

Of course, Anantara’s signature trademarks—attentive and international service, sleek and contemporary design—make appearances as well. At the seven-treatment-room spa, guests find a mix of Mediterranean therapies, Turkish hammam rituals, and Asian-inspired services, plus face and body treatments that incorporate locally sourced ingredients (Algarvian citrus fruits, figs, and almond powder). In the guest rooms, the design is crisp and bright, with stunning vistas always in view. And a team of resident specialists—from a wine guru to golf gurus—ensure that every whim is fulfilled. (vilamoura.anantara.com)

 

