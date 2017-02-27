The Aquila Villa is Thailand’s New Dream Getaway

The regal new Aquila villa in Phuket, Thailand, is a tranquil retreat located on 2.5 acres of verdant landscape and over 500 feet of stunning Andaman Sea views. This secluded slice of paradise is comprised of four modern Thai-style pavilions (Arrival, Main, Guest, and Master, the latter coming in late 2017) complete with wall-to-wall windows, high ceilings, direct access to the water, and a grand total of seven bedrooms.

Stepping onto the grounds, the Arrival Pavilion is home to the villa’s luxurious spa—perfect for detoxing and destressing—while also playing host to a master bedroom, en-suite bath, contemporary living area, and a kids bunk room. Journey a bit further and guests will discover the center of the property; at just over 11,800 square feet the three-story Main Pavilion is a massive living area equipped with a library, gym, a main and western kitchen, a dining area that sits up to 16, a wine cellar, recreation room (complete with wet-bar, pool table and movie theatre), a 98-foot infinity pool and an outside deck perfect for al fresco dining. If that doesn’t make your heart skip a beat, the Main Pavilion also contains an exceptional spiral staircase that is inspired by Bond classics. Sitting next to the Main Pavilion is the Guest Pavilion where a majority of the sleeping quarters are housed. The two-story residence offers guests two master bedrooms, two double bedrooms, and two twin-rooms. The en-suite bathrooms are furnished with Japanese fixtures and waterfall showers, while the master bathrooms are replete with lavish plunge baths.

The luxury villa is located in the gated community of ‘Millionaire’s Mile’ in Kamala—a short 45-minute drive from Phuket International Airport—and includes a villa manger, full-time chef and around-the-clock security. Prices range from $2,750 to $7,500 per night, respectively. (aquilaphuket.com)