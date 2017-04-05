Book a Private Villa at Richard Branson’s Retreat on Mallorca

Boasting white-sand beaches, craggy limestone bluffs, and ancient ruins, the Spanish island of Mallorca has long called to travelers. Last summer, Sir Richard Branson opened Son Bunyola, a 680-acre estate with two private villas, on the scenic isle. This year, a third villa is now available. The farmhouse-style abodes (which can be reserved separately or together, depending on availability) can be booked for seven-night stays from April to November.

Surrounded by grape vines and olive and citrus trees, the striking structures all offer heated outdoor pools and seaside vistas. Ideal for families or groups, Sa Punta de S’Aguila, is a five-bedroom dwelling with exposed ceiling beams and terracotta tile floors. Outfitted with a kitchen, dining area, and living room, the expansive edifice can accommodate up to 10 travelers. A flower-lined terrace overlooks the cobalt blue water and verdant countryside, offering sweet serenity and plenty of sunshine. Weekly rates start from around $23,000.

Encircled by leafy green trees and craggy mountains, Sa Terra Rotja is a private four-bedroom hideaway located at the edge of the estate. Exposed beam ceilings, walkout balconies, sumptuous bedrooms, and a formal dining room with a fireplace seamlessly blend old and new for an elegant result. Outside, a private terrace and pool overlook the water, which is so blue it nearly mirrors the skies above. With weekly rates starting at around $19,000, the haute home can accommodate up to eight guests.

Son Balagueret—a three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence with exposed wooden beams, white walls, and colorful paintings created by local artists—is the newest addition. One of the bedrooms is housed in a turret that dates to the 13th century, imbuing the entire property with a sense of reverence and history. Equipped with two living rooms, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, and a courtyard, the abode (from around $14,000 per week) can easily accommodate up to six guests.

A private chef is on hand to cook fresh, flavorful meals made from local fare, and a concierge team will plan island activities and attend to any and every need. Daily housekeeping and pool services are also available. While on the island, guests can go deep sea fishing, canoeing, kayaking, sailing, or golfing. For those who prefer a more leisurely itinerary, there is plenty of time to simply lounge around the pools, soaking up the warm Mediterranean sunshine. (virginlimitededition.com)