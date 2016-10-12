Caesars Palace Celebrates 50 Years on the Strip in Style

  • Photo by Erik Kabik
    Caesars Palace continues to uphold its legacy as the standard-bearer of the Las Vegas experience Photo by Erik Kabik
  • Photo by Erik Kabik
    Caesars Palace Photo by Erik Kabik
  • Caesars Palace
  • Photo by Erik Kabik
  • Photo by Erik Kabik
  • Phoebe Neuman
October 12, 2016

Although its 50th birthday marks the resort as one of the oldest on the Strip, Caesars Palace continues to uphold its legacy as the standard-bearer of the Las Vegas experience. The most expensive casino in the world when it opened in 1966, Caesars has been a driving force behind Vegas’s unique brand of evolution ever since. The resort celebrated its golden anniversary in appropriately opulent style, with a gala headlined by Tony Bennett and attended by nearly 3,000 patrons, performers, and employees. Caesars also splurged on a face-lift for its 50th, investing $75 million to renovate its original Julius tower. The property’s birthday upgrades extended to a new Mr. Chow restaurant and new treatments at the Qua Baths & Spa, including the only-in-Vegas Cleopatra Golden Goddess 24-karat-gold facial.

