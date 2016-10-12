Caesars Palace Celebrates 50 Years on the Strip in Style
Although its 50th birthday marks the resort as one of the oldest on the Strip, Caesars Palace continues to uphold its legacy as the standard-bearer of the Las Vegas experience. The most expensive casino in the world when it opened in 1966, Caesars has been a driving force behind Vegas’s unique brand of evolution ever since. The resort celebrated its golden anniversary in appropriately opulent style, with a gala headlined by Tony Bennett and attended by nearly 3,000 patrons, performers, and employees. Caesars also splurged on a face-lift for its 50th, investing $75 million to renovate its original Julius tower. The property’s birthday upgrades extended to a new Mr. Chow restaurant and new treatments at the Qua Baths & Spa, including the only-in-Vegas Cleopatra Golden Goddess 24-karat-gold facial.