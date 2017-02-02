Chileno Bay Resort and Residences Makes its Grand Debut

Positioned on the beguiling Chileno Bay in Los Cabos, Mexico, the Chileno Bay Resort and Residences welcomes guests to a beach escape where the waters are as stunning as blue apatite and the service is nothing short of five-star. Managed by Auberge Resorts Collection, Chileno Bay Resort and Residences is complete with 60 guest rooms and a staggering 32 villas that are offered in two-, three, and four-bedroom retreats with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the Sea of Cortez. Designed by Glazier Le Architects’ and interior designer BAMO, traditional Mexican flavor is represented in the pops of vibrant color and hand-cut local stone that seamlessly blends together with the contemporary furniture and natural wood accents.

A jaw-dropping open-air passageway with unobstructed views of Chileno Bay and the surrounding landscape politely receives guests upon their arrival; there’s even a freshly-crafted Chilenito cocktail provided in the room. When not lounging in a private cabana by the 450-foot three-tiered pool, guests are encouraged to jump on the plethora of adventures offered through the H2O Watersports Activity Cave. Known for the best snorkeling in Los Cabos, the serene waters of Chileno Bay are ideal for watersports like water cycling on Schiller S1 bikes, standup paddle boarding in the evening, and journeying off in a glass-bottomed kayak.

Gastronomy is an important part of any vacation and at Chileno Bay Resort and Residences, the rich flavors offered at their signature restaurant COMAL are sure to leave a pleasing imprint on your palate. Chef Yvan Mucharraz—an alum of The French Laundry—has created a menu that fuses together contemporary Mexican cuisine with a dash of the unexpected. His inspiration? Traveling through Peru, Brazil, and other parts of Latin America. Such notable dishes include Braised Short rib with Cacao Broth, Steamed Sweet Potato-Wrapped Snapper with Clams, and Crispy Octopus with Hazelnut Mole. COMAL also has a raw bar that serves a diverse assortment of oysters, clams and wild-caught seafood.

Though lazing on the beach eating tacos and drinking tequila is an excellent way to relax, there’s nothing quite like a spa day. The Auberge Spa at Chileno Bay is centered on the restorative benefits of holistic treatment, inspired by healing traditions from the Baja region. The spa offers 10 indoor/outdoor treatment rooms, a reflexology pool, a salt inhalation room, purification garden and an ice fountain. For those in need of a fresh manicure or perhaps a stylish blowout, the spa has a hair and nail salon, as well as a men’s grooming den.

Chileno Bay Resort and Residences made its grand debut on February 1, 2017, and is priced around $675 per night, respectively. (chilenobay.aubergeresorts.com)