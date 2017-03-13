Circumnavigate the World in Style with Oceania Cruises’ 180-Day Odyssey

  • The 592-foot Insignia.
    Photograph courtesy of Oceania Cruises. The 592-foot Insignia.
  • A Penthouse Suite aboard the Insignia.
    Photograph courtesy of Oceania Cruises. A Penthouse Suite aboard the Insignia.
  • One of six Owner's Suites aboard the Insignia.
    Photograph courtesy of Oceania Cruises. One of six Owner's Suites aboard the Insignia.
  • The Insignia's Grand Staircase.
    Photograph courtesy of Oceania Cruises. The Insignia's Grand Staircase.
  • The Insignia's library.
    Photograph courtesy of Oceania Cruises. The Insignia's library.
  • The 592-foot Insignia.
  • A Penthouse Suite aboard the Insignia.
  • One of six Owner's Suites aboard the Insignia.
  • The Insignia's Grand Staircase.
  • The Insignia's library.
March 13, 2017

The Golden Age of travel gleams once again with Oceania Cruises’ Around the World voyage in January of 2019. The 180-day global getaway promises high adventure on the high seas for those aboard the line’s 592-foot luxury ship Insignia as its covers a distance greater than 45,000 nautical miles. Points of interest will include numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites amidst the 90 premier ports-of-call in 36 nations.

Launching from the United States, the vessel will follow a predominantly westward course—one that has been plotted to feature 14 overnight sojourns in such lavish locations as Bali, Hong Kong, Yangon (in Myanmar), and Luxor (in Egypt). Travelers can also enjoy up to 72 shore excursions in destinations as disparate as Tokyo (for a tea ceremony); Jerusalem (to tour an enigmatic enclave built by the Knights Templar); and Bordeaux, France (in order to sip samples at a wine estate started in the 1700s). Other standout stops include Havana; Papeete, French Polynesia; Sydney, Australia; Kochi, India; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Monte Carlo, Monaco; and Dublin, Ireland.

The memorable moments continue while plying the world’s waterways, as the recently renovated Insignia (able to accommodate up to 684 guests) will pamper its passengers with four fine-dining venues, eight cocktail lounges, a fitness center, and a spa—all to stimulate the senses. In addition, frequent educational sessions on history and the arts do likewise for the mind. And when it comes to personal space, the ship provides private sanctuary in 342 suites and staterooms (a majority with balconies) dressed in a neo-classic aesthetic.

To ease embarkation, Oceania Cruises is offering the choice of departure from New York, Miami, or Los Angeles (a 161-day version) on January 11, 14, and 30, respectively.

The cost of the cruise starts at $35,399 per person ($32,799 for the Los Angeles departure). Included in that price is first-class round-trip airfare (from select cities); pre-paid gratuities; and a choice of either complimentary shore excursions, free onboard beverages, or a $7,200 ship credit. Having to make the latter decision will most likely be the roughest part of the journey. (oceaniacruises.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Suites at Sea
Sail away in ultra-indulgent style with these seven extravagant cruise ship suites…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search