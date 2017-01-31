Does this White House Trump the One in D.C.?

It doesn’t matter what your political affiliation is; America’s divided political climate has Republicans, Democrats, and everyone in-between craving a weekend reprieve. Napa Valley’s recently reopened White House offers the perfect escape. The charming 17-room inn (ranging from about $250 to $560 per night) underwent a four-month renovation last year and is part of Lark Hotels, which has 19 boutique properties across New England and California. Dating to 1886, the 131-year-old estate was built for German immigrant and tanner Emanuel Manasse, who is believed to have developed the extremely lightweight and soft Nappa leather that is often used for gloves. A combination of Queen Anne, Eastlake, and Colonial Revival styles, the White House kept its defining white-columned façade, but received a new pool and hot tub, a courtyard with a fire pit, and a new spa menu. Additions also included a personalized concierge service and modern rooms and suites with a chic earthy palette of greens, blues, and crisp whites.

Located at the southern end of California’s iconic wine region, the 12,000-square-foot mansion is a five-minute walk from the scenic Napa River and its shore-side River Promenade, which boasts numerous shops, restaurants, and outdoor art events, concerts, and festivals. The northern end of the Promenade also connects to the developing Napa Valley Vine Trail. Once finished, it will offer 47 miles of paved trail that will run from Vallejo’s Ferry to Calistoga. Currently, 12.5 miles are available for biking, walking, and spotting the occasional beaver. Of course, every stay requires a visit to one of Napa’s nearly 1,100 unique producers of wine. Robb Report recommends these wineries that are among Napa’s best-kept secrets. Back at the White House, there are also nightly wine socials to cap off the day. (larkhotels.com)