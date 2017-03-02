Embark on an Epic European Road Trip in a Classic Car

Nothing says summer like a road trip. From annual family vacations to post-college voyages fueled by energy drinks and Twizzlers, extended expeditions are a surefire way to bond passengers and create lasting memories. This year, Four Seasons Hotel Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, and Grand Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel have teamed up to offer En Route to la Dolce Vita, an elevated take on the traditional road trip. The exclusive driving package combines classic cars and swanky suites for an unforgettable journey through Italy and France.

After choosing from vintage vehicles such as a 1961 Giulietta Spider, Mercedes-Benz 190 SL Cabrio, or Porsche 356 Speedster (each of which can accommodate two individuals at a time), guests can climb behind the wheel and explore a slew of scenic spots in France and Italy. A Four Seasons concierge team will work with travelers to create a bespoke itinerary that departs from any of the hotels and revolves around their personal interests. Whether trekking through Finalborgo (an Italian village that dates back to the Middle Ages) or dining in Parma (beloved for its Parmesan cheese and Parma ham), guests will experience stunning views and hidden treasures sure to make them fall in love with Europe. At night, lavish accommodations await at the corresponding hotels.

A modern vehicle—which will follow the vintage car to provide roadside assistance as necessary—is on standby to transport guests in case of inclement weather. The price for a one-way trip starts at around $2,850, not including room reservations. So book a trip, pick a car, and let the wind blow through your hair as you explore the idyllic countryside. All that remains is to decide who gets to deejay. (fourseasons.com)