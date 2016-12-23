EXCLUSIVE: Kohanaiki Debuts $65 Million Hawaiian Clubhouse

With ecological attractions ranging from ancient volcanoes to verdant rainforests to colored-sand beaches, the Big Island of Hawaii has something for everyone. It should come as no surprise, then, that Kohanaiki—a 450-acre private residential community in Kailua-Kona—has attracted scores of homeowners eager to put down roots in paradise since its grand opening in 2013. The oceanfront Hawaiian retreat, which won a Robb Report Best of the Best award for its vacation homes in 2014, features everything from a Rees Jones–designed golf course to a members-only beach. And just in time for holiday celebrations, Kohanaiki recently added the 67,000-square-foot Kohanaiki Clubhouse and Spa.

In contrast to the staider accouterments typical of clubhouses, the two-story, Hawaiian-style building features modern, inviting spaces. Designed by Shay Zak of Zak Architecture, the $65 million edifice boasts airy interiors and an array of top-notch dining and entertainment possibilities.

Family-friendly features include a four-lane bowling alley, a 21-seat movie theater, a museum with more than 200 Hawaiian artifacts, and a children’s entertainment center with game rooms, pool tables, and shuffleboard. Choices for the 21-and-over crowd include a speakeasy-style cigar and poker lounge with a secret entrance and scotch bar and a private brewery with signature ales created by beer maestro Garratt Fitts. Oenophiles can opt for a trip to the tasting room, which is filled with rare vintages including 50 years’ worth of Château Mouton Rothschild. Foodies can feast both their eyes and their stomachs at Kōnane, a 120-seat chophouse and sushi bar that overlooks the ocean.

The spa offers four treatment rooms equipped with outdoor showers and deep soaking tubs, a hair and makeup bar, a nail salon, and a juice bar. The treatment menu highlights native ingredients and traditional healing rituals to make guests feel at home in their island surroundings. Outside, a yoga lawn, an 82-foot pool, and relaxation gardens await.

Access to the clubhouse is available exclusively to Kohanaiki homeowners and their guests. After paying a one-time initiation fee of $150,000, residents can renew the membership annually for $25,000. Aloha, paradise! (kohanaiki.com)