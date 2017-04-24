EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari Lodges in Rwanda

April 24, 2017

Following the success of One&Only’s first landlocked property—Australia’s Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley—the Dubai-based hospitality brand has announced plans to further expand its portfolio beyond the ultra-luxe beachside resorts for which it is best known. The all new One&Only Nature Resorts portfolio will feature Wolgan Valley as well as two new Rwandan properties: One&Only Nyungwe House and One&Only Gorilla’s Nest. Each new luxury lodge will feature the same exclusive location and access of other One&Only properties—and both will strive to follow Wolgan Valley in achieving carbon-neutral certifications by CarbonZero.

Situated on a working tea plantation on the edge of Nyungwe National Park, One&Only Nyungwe House will be the first of the two new resorts to open, welcoming its first guests this July. Exploratory treks and hikes through the forest give guests access to the park’s nearly 250,000 acres, where they can discover black-and-white colobus monkeys, gray-cheeked mangabeys, and more than 275 bird species. After full days out in the park, guests can retire to the resort’s modern suites and villas, each featuring decor accented with traditional African touches and vast private decks equipped with fireplaces.

Nestled nearly 150 miles north among the eucalyptus trees in the foothills of the Virunga Volcano Range will be One&Only Gorilla’s Nest, scheduled to open in 2018. The resort will provide a luxurious home base for mountain gorilla treks. In addition to architecture and interior design that will honor the natural beauty of the surrounding area, the camp’s restaurant and spa will also have a local focus. The former will serve traditional cuisine—much of which will make use of produce grown in the property’s gardenand the latter will compliment state-of-the art treatments with traditional African elements. (oneandonlyresorts.com)

