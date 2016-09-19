The Exclusive Private Club Soho House Heads to Barcelona

September 19, 2016

Why Go: Housed in a 19th century building in the enchanted Gothic Quarter, Soho House Barcelona marries classic Catalan charm with state-of-the-art services. Set to open in October, the 57-room private club is Soho’s first foray into Spain—and it does not disappoint. Guests can lounge in private spaces overlooking OneOcean Port Vell, sit down for a formal Italian dinner at Cecconi’s, and unwind on the rooftop terrace. The 36-seat screening room features velvet armchairs and footstools, and the posh rooms showcase Spanish textiles, bright Mediterranean colors, and rainforest showers.

What to Expect: Double-height vaulted ceilings, mid-century European antiques, vintage bronze fittings, and gothic architecture features combine modern influences and rustic charm. Book the speakeasy for private parties or socialize at the Club Floor, a fifth-floor lounge with an outdoor bar and Mediterranean-influenced menu. Though some spaces are members-only, the spa (with an indoor pool, mani-pedi stations, and treatment rooms) can be accessed by non-members as well.

How to Get There: The drive from Barcelona airport takes less than half an hour. Room rates start at around $245 per night. (sohohousebarcelona.com)

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
