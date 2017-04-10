Experience Beachfront Bliss at This Vacation Villa in Turks and Caicos

In Turks and Caicos, the water matches the sky—an endless extension of turquoise-blue bliss. Completed at the end of last year, Triton Luxury Villa was built to maximize beachfront views and provide ready access to the water. Situated on more than two acres of pristine, powdery beachfront on Providenciales, the ultramodern, all-white villa features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Inside, the residence is decorated with soothing shades of blue and white to match the cloud-speckled skies. Several of the bedrooms are outfitted with terraces that overlook Long Bay Beach, and bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs and walk-in showers. The gourmet kitchen opens to a covered pavilion with a dining table and barbecue area. Guests can prepare steaks and burgers on the grill or hire a private chef to make Caribbean dishes.

The remaining amenities revolve around the water. An outdoor movie theater with a fire pit, an infinity-edge hot tub, private tennis and bocce ball courts, and hammocks were designed to create a blissful experience. A glass infinity-edge pool is located just steps from the powdery white beach. A second swimming pool is flanked by cabanas and a pavilion, creating a resort-like atmosphere.

The onsite villa butler can make reservations, book private yoga sessions with a personal instructor, and assist with any other needs. Paddle boards and kayaks are available onsite so guests can embark on aquatic adventures. Nightly rates start at $5,200. (tritonluxuryvilla.com)