A First Look at Four Seasons’ Stunning New Anguilla Retreat

Why Go: An antidote to nearby Caribbean islands crammed with high-rise hotels and massive cruise-ship ports, Anguilla is most beloved for its unspoiled white-sand beaches and limited development. In 2009, one of the island’s most exclusive properties, the Viceroy, arrived on West End’s pristine Barnes Bay, bringing with it a kind of high-gloss, high-brow luxury that the island had not yet seen. This October, the 35-acre property upped the ante further when it reopened as the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla.

What to Expect: Design all-star Kelly Wearstler spared no expense in creating this ultra-luxe retreat in 2009, and Four Seasons has worked hard to preserve her masterpiece. The resort now features 181 accommodations (starting from $500)—including standalone, oceanfront private residences, and villas with as many as five bedrooms—and three new restaurants designed by the Manhattan-based firm Gabellini Sheppard Associates. The gym and spa have also been expanded for an all-encompassing wellness experience. Additional activities include resort-organized tennis matches and a recently installed rock-climbing wall.

How to Get There: All travelers arrive via St. Martin. Four Seasons can help arrange charter boat and private plane transfers. Regularly scheduled sea shuttle service is also available. (fourseasons.com)