A First Look at Four Seasons’ Stunning New Anguilla Retreat

  • The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla
November 17, 2016

Why Go: An antidote to nearby Caribbean islands crammed with high-rise hotels and massive cruise-ship ports, Anguilla is most beloved for its unspoiled white-sand beaches and limited development. In 2009, one of the island’s most exclusive properties, the Viceroy, arrived on West End’s pristine Barnes Bay, bringing with it a kind of high-gloss, high-brow luxury that the island had not yet seen. This October, the 35-acre property upped the ante further when it reopened as the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla.

What to Expect: Design all-star Kelly Wearstler spared no expense in creating this ultra-luxe retreat in 2009, and Four Seasons has worked hard to preserve her masterpiece. The resort now features 181 accommodations (starting from $500)—including standalone, oceanfront private residences, and villas with as many as five bedrooms—and three new restaurants designed by the Manhattan-based firm Gabellini Sheppard Associates. The gym and spa have also been expanded for an all-encompassing wellness experience. Additional activities include resort-organized tennis matches and a recently installed rock-climbing wall.

How to Get There: All travelers arrive via St. Martin. Four Seasons can help arrange charter boat and private plane transfers. Regularly scheduled sea shuttle service is also available. (fourseasons.com)

Photo by Lewahouse.com
Photo by Oberto Gili
Photo by ©Werner Straube
