A First Look at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong’s Stunning New Renovation

Situated near the waterfront on Hong Kong Island, the 545-room Grand Hyatt Hong Kong hotel features 10 restaurants and bars, a spa, and a heated outdoor pool. And now, after a four-year, multimillion-dollar renovation, the lavish lodging also includes a reinvented private lounge and updated suites.

Located on the 30th and 31st floors, the Grand Club Lounge is marked by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the harbor. The bi-level space—equipped with a private screening room, a library, a kitchen, a living area, a reception hall, and boardrooms—has been updated with dark wood, white marble, gold touches, and contemporary artwork. Comfortable couches and modern, understated decor elevate the scene. A daily menu encompasses breakfast buffets, mid-day refreshments, and evening cocktails.

The hotel’s top rooms, including two opulent presidential suites and five ambassador suites, have also been renovated. Accessible by private elevators, the comely quarters are located on the top three levels of the hotel. The residences now feature versatile living spaces that can be turned into dining areas, living rooms, or media zones. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer bird’s-eye angles of the skyline, showcasing some of the very best views in the city. (grand.hyatt.com)