This Fitness Package Will Help You Keep Your Wellness Resolutions

January 24, 2017

Exercise more. Eat healthier food. Lose weight. Every year, health and wellness goals top the list of New Year’s resolutions for many Americans. But as January 1 fades into the background, countless individuals find it increasingly difficult to stick to their goals. South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff has found a surefire solution. To help guests stick to their New Year’s aspirations, the luxurious southern property is offering a Fit for the Bluff package.

In addition to a two-night stay in a guest room, cottage, or suite, the fitness-focused excursion (from $360 per night) will include complimentary kayak and canoe rentals, fitness classes, tennis, croquet, and bocce—all guaranteed to help guests stay toned and fit. Two bicycle rentals and a map of the Bluff are offered for the duration of the stay. Located on 20,000 acres between Savannah and Hilton Head Island, Montage Palmetto Bluff is dotted with walking trails, lakes and ponds, and lush green fields, so fitness gurus can easily forge their own paths. Two locally-made glass water bottles are included as part of the package so guests can hydrate properly during the weekend of wellness. And daily breakfast is provided so fitness fiends can fuel up before working out.

In addition to the activities offered as part of the fitness package, Montage Palmetto Bluff offers a wealth of other wellness pursuits guaranteed to help guests make good on their goals. The state-of-the-art fitness center—which offers strength-training and cardio equipment as well as spinning, yoga, and Pilates classes—provides plenty of additional exercise options. Guests can also swim laps in one of the gorgeous swimming pools, play a round of golf on the 18-hole course designed by Jack Nicklaus, or ride horses.

After a grueling workout, enjoy a well-earned treatment at the secluded spa, which offers a variety of facials, massages, and nail services. Onsite restaurants ranging from the Canoe Club (a waterfront lodge that offers local shrimp, fresh oysters, and seafood) to Buffalo’s (a casual eatery that serves sandwiches, salads, and freshly churned ice cream) offer a hearty dose of southern hospitality.

Showcasing moss-covered live oaks and colonial-style accommodations with wraparound porches and regal porticoes, Montage Palmetto Bluff looks like something straight out of the antebellum era. But the resort’s new fitness package is specifically designed to address modern health and wellness needs, resulting in a pleasant southern escape sure to soothe the senses. (montagehotels.com)

