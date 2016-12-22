Follow in the Footsteps of Colombia's Most Famous Author

  • Amakuna is launching the In the Footsteps of Gabriel Garcia Marquez package
  • Castillo San Felipe Cartagena
  • Mompox cemetary
  • Parliament Square in Bogota
  • Santa Birbara church and plaza
  • Tayrona National Park
December 22, 2016

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the publishing of Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez’s most iconic novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude, a work of magical realism that chronicles the saga of the multigenerational Buendía family. To celebrate the occasion, tour operator Amakuna is launching its In the Footsteps of Gabriel García Márquez package. The 10-night pilgrimage, which begins in January and costs around $4,100 per person, takes guests on an intimate journey through the novelist’s homeland.

The Colombian excursion kicks off in Bogotá, where bibliophiles will participate in a behind-the-scenes tour of García Márquez’s former school and university as well as taste authentic local flavors at the Paloquemao food market. Next, they will be treated to an intimate tour of the La Cueva Bar in Barranquilla, where the literary legend regularly met with a string of other up-and-coming writers and journalists. Guests will then tour Tayrona National Natural Park, the picturesque utopia dotted with verdant rainforests and crystal clear lagoons that inspired much of the novelist's writing.

The trip also includes a visit to García Márquez’s birthplace, Aracataca (which inspired the fictional town of Macondo featured in One Hundred Years of Solitude), as well as a stop in Mompós, an enclave of preserved colonial architecture dubbed “the town that time forgot.” The trip is bookended with a stay in Cartagena, the fictional setting for Love in the Time of Cholera, where a guide will show guests more than 45 spots associated with the novelist’s life and works. From García Márquez’s humble hometown to the mystical national park that helped inspire his magical realism oeuvre, the tour will give insight into Colombia’s most famous author. (amakuna.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2664 Stories Available | Advanced search
Robb Report’s Top Travel Stories of 2016
From a new Hawaiian resort to a historic English estate, these were our readers’ favorite travel...
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: Kohanaiki Debuts $65 Million Hawaiian C...
The 67,000-square-foot club offers a cigar and poker lounge, a brewery, a spa, and even a bowling...
Read Article
Follow in the Footsteps of Columbia’s Most Famous...
Embark on a 10-day tour that highlights places associated with the author’s life and works…
Read Article
10 Epic Ski Trips for 2017
The 10 epic ski trips you have to book this season…
View Slideshow
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Every Time Zone
Wherever you’re headed this New Year’s Eve, we’ve got the countdown party for you…
View Slideshow
Photo by Lewahouse.com
This African Marathon Is the Ultimate Bucket-List...
Bragging rights included: Kenya’s thrilling safari marathon…
Read Article
Palace Hotel Tokyo Makes the Season Special with a...
The two-night package helps rekindle the flame with spa treatments, a seven-course dinner, and more…
Read Article
17 Reasons Why Wine Lovers Will Love Vienna
Famed for its composers and pastries, the Austrian capital is one of the top destinations for wine...
View Slideshow
British Columbia’s Most Extreme Heli-Skiing Trip
British Columbia’s most adrenaline-pumping heli-ski experience…
Read Article
The “Magic Remains” on this Controversial Caribbea...
Making magic on the Caribbean isle of Grenada…
View Slideshow
2664 Stories Available | Advanced search