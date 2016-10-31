This Glamorous New Resort Is Putting Italy’s Lake Garda on the Map

Northern Italy’s Gardone Riviera has long been a low-key—and equally lovely—alternative to Lake Como. With the arrival of Villa Eden Gardone (villa-eden-gardone.com), a new resort on the shores of Lake Garda, the jet set may soon follow. Some of architecture’s biggest names, from Richard Meier and David Chipperfield to the Italian Matteo Thun, came together to create the estate’s 11 villas and nine suites. Each structure is delightfully characteristic of its creator’s style: Villa Richard Meier is classic modernism with white walls and light-filled interiors, while Chipperfield’s Villa Ovest and Villa Nord are greatly influenced by their surroundings, with natural stone walls and traditional pergolas. A glittering clubhouse by Thun is home to a cluster of apartment-style suites adorned in the architect’s minimalist decor. The clubhouse also features a spa, a Mediterranean restaurant, a swimming pool, and a terrace overlooking Lake Garda.