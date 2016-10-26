A Gorgeous New Spa Resort Rises from the Himalayan Foothills
Set amid 8,000 acres of protected rainforest in the foothills of the Himalayas, the Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa, Chandigarh, in Northern India provides elements of old-world traditions as well as contemporary amenities. Slated to open this November, the new spa retreat joins Oberoi’s existing Indian properties in Gurgaon and Agra and features 60 rooms, villas, and luxury tents, many of which are furnished with four-poster beds, deep soaking tubs, handcrafted Indian furnishings, and private plunge pools that overlook the verdant forest.
The Oberoi’s spa facility includes a crystal steam sauna, a Turkish hammam, and a Roman-style tepidarium (a soothing bathing room warmed by under-floor heaters). A range of time-honored Ayurvedic healing spa therapies is also available. The retreat’s bar—decorated with hand-painted frescos—serves a variety of refreshments, from single malt whisky to herbal tea, while two onsite restaurants offer international cuisine alongside traditional Indian dishes. (oberoihotels.com)