Here’s How to Book a Stay at a Charming Country Estate in England

May 6, 2017

Located around an hour from London by train, Hinwick House will make guests feel like they have been transported to another era. Country roads weave through verdant pastures and rows of leafy trees on the way to the historic home, which is situated on more than 30 acres of parkland. Built in 1710 for an aristocratic family, the Grade I listed Queen Anne country home is located in Bedfordshire.

After undergoing an extensive renovation, the magnificent manse—which functioned as a private family residence for more than 300 years—is now available for rent, giving up to 44 guests at a time the chance to experience an idyllic vacation in the English countryside. A collection of more than 150 antique Persian rugs add pops of color to the rooms, while crystal chandeliers create old-world charm. A library, gym, and cocktail lounge provide endless entertainment options.

Outside, guests can meander around two ornamental lakes, walk through a deer park, reflect in a walled garden, or play tennis. Two-night stays (which can be booked through Mulberry Cottages) start at around $11,000, while one-week visits start at around $19,000. For an additional cost, visitors can use a concierge service to book private chefs or arrange clay pigeon shooting or archery excursions. (hinwick-house.uk; mulberrycottages.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

