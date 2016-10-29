Iceland’s First Luxury Adventure Lodge Is Finally Here

Iceland’s northern coast is a vast and isolated land of snow-blanketed mountains, soaring volcanoes, and black-sand beaches. Welcoming guests to this wild territory is Eleven Experience’s Deplar Farm (eleven experience.com), a 12-room lodge that debuted in April on a 3,000-acre sheep ranch on the Troll Peninsula. With its plain wood facade, Deplar could easily pass for a traditional farmhouse—if not for the Airbus helicopter parked outside. Inside the lodge, a light and airy ambience prevails, with floor-to-ceiling windows and fur-covered loungers. Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool and a restaurant serving wild-caught Atlantic salmon and other local specialties. Of course, Deplar’s main draw is its range of outdoor excursions, from heli-skiing in the surrounding peaks and fly-fishing in glacial rivers to tamer pursuits such as puffin watching and hot-springs soaking.