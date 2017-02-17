Inside 1 Hotel South Beach’s Ultra-VIP Retreat Collection

February 17, 2017

The 1 Hotel South Beach has been one of Miami Beach’s most talked-about hotels since opening in 2015. With its eco-conscious design (think organic cotton sheets on custom hempblend-filled mattresses and reclaimed-wood furniture topped with verdant terrariums) and zenned-out Bamford Haybarn Spa (the U.S.’s first outpost from the beloved British wellness brand), the Collins Avenue resort has quickly become a top pick for travelers in search of a relaxing reprieve from the standard South Beach scene.

With the January debut of the hotel’s new Retreat Collection, a portfolio of 22 two- to five-bedroom suites, the 1 Hotel is taking the R&R experience to luxurious new levels. Ranging from 950 to 3,500 square feet, the suites (priced from $3,000 to $20,000 per night) showcase sprawling balconies, all with striking views of the Atlantic Ocean or the Miami skyline. Inside, guests find full kitchens and spa-like amenities such as soaking tubs and yoga mats. The one-bedroom Beach House is the collection’s largest accommodation, featuring a full kitchen, a king size bed, a media room, a pool table, and a dining area that seats up to eight.

Each suite in the Retreat Collection comes with the assistance of a “personal guru” who can handle everything from fresh-pressed juice delivery and cabana reservations to private sessions with personal trainers and fashion consultants. Guests also enjoy a slew of special VIP perks like priority seating at Tom Collichio’s Beachcraft restaurant and table service at the exclusive nightclubs LIV and Ora. Bespoke requests can be accommodated, too—from a private fireworks show to behind-the-ropes access to high-profile Miami events including Art Basel and the SOBE Wine & Food Festival. (1hotels.com)

 

