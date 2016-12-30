Inside Italy’s Incredible New Lakeside Resort

December 30, 2016

Modern Milan came to Lake Como last summer with the August debut of Il Sereno Lago di Como (ilsereno.com). Designed by the Milan-based Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola, the 30-room hotel is a contemporary observatory nestled among the rocks and leaning over the lake’s shores. Inside, colorful furniture, fabrics, and details—much of it designed by Urquiola herself—complement floor-to-ceiling vistas of the water and surrounding mountains. The views can also be enjoyed while sipping Pimm’s on the sleek terrace or taking a dip in the infinity-edge pool. Should the modern style prove too anachronistic for Como purists, Urquiola has also helped create a Renaissance-style alternative at Villa Pliniana (villapliniana.com), Il Sereno’s restored 16th-century estate located just 5 minutes away by Riva speedboat. Adorned with restored frescoes and Venetian floors, the exclusive-use property is old-school Como with just the right amount of modern Milanese style.

