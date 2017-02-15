Inside Marrakech’s New High-Design Hotel

  • L’Hôtel Marrakech in Morroco
  • Livia Hooson
February 15, 2017

Marrakech’s ancient medina is welcoming a luxurious new retreat within its pink-hued walls. L’Hôtel Marrakech opened last fall in a 19th-century palace near the Red City’s Jemaa el Fna square, bringing a dose of high style to the traditional riad setting.

Owner Jasper Conran—the British designer known for his high-fashion womenswear—has infused the historic property with a curated collection of art and antiques, from geometric zellij tiles to artworks from Yves Saint Laurent’s personal collection. Five suites (priced from about $310 to nearly $500 per night)—each named for a notable Moroccan city and featuring a private sitting room or terrace—are adorned with furniture inlaid with mother-of-pearl, king-size poster beds, and large tadelakt bathtubs. Within view of each accommodation is a magnificent courtyard garden filled with honeysuckle, jasmine, and orange and banana trees. At night, the garden and its heated swimming pool shimmer in the glow of illuminated Moorish lanterns.

L’Hôtel Marrakech’s restaurant serves a colorful assortment of traditional Moroccan dishes including slow-cooked tagines and fish pastilla. Guests can dine on local vegetables, sorbets, and fresh fruit in the elegant dining room, or sip cocktails on the rooftop terrace overlooking the Atlas Mountains and Marrakech skyline. Meanwhile, weary travelers in search of respite from the bustling medina can relax in the healing hammam. (l-hotelmarrakech.com)

