Inside Oberoi’s Stunning New Himalayan Resort

Known for its extravagant hotels in India and beyond, the Oberoi Group unveiled its first destination spa in March with the debut of Oberoi Sukhvilās Resort & Spa (oberoihotels.com). The soothing retreat sits in the forested foothills of the Himalayas, just outside the modernist northern Indian city of Chandigarh. Its 60 guest rooms, villas, and luxury tents are scattered among 25 acres of manicured lawns and reflecting ponds. The heart of the property is its 12,000-square-foot spa, where the requisite ayurvedic and Western therapies are on offer, as are more comprehensive services like bespoke detox and fitness programs. But it’s not all hot stones and sandalwood at Sukhvilās: The enchanting Siswan Forest Range—a favorite for trekking and rappelling—and the many famous gardens of Chandigarh lie just beyond the resort.