Inside Venice’s Opulent New Palazzo Venart

  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
    Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
    Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
    Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
    Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
    Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
    Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
    Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
    Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
    Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Palazzo Venart in Italy
  • Sara Magro
April 7, 2017

The recent revival of Venice’s Grand Canal palazzos has been an ongoing source of excitement for luxury travelers, with one historic property after another being transformed into a stunning super-luxury hotel. Set within a 15th-century palazzo that has been masterfully reimagined, Palazzo Venart is the latest addition to the iconic waterfront and a faithful ode to Venice’s illustrious past. Fronted by an Italianate garden scattered with ancient stone puttios and colorful contemporary sculptures, the 18-room retreat is the result of a meticulous restoration and a careful modernization. Nineteenth-century frescoes and original marble fireplaces blend with antiques and bespoke contemporary furnishings in the lobby, while the piano nobile overflows with rich silks, gilt mirrors, and restored tapestries. At Ristorante Glam, the two-Michelin-star chef Enrico Bartolini adds a touch of modernity to classic Venetian cuisine with contemporary techniques and an eclectic tasting menu. Among the 18 guest rooms, the four signature suites—all with Murano chandeliers hanging from double-height ceilings and walls covered in Rubelli silks—are the preferred accommodations. (Book the Andrea Palladio Suite for a private terrace overlooking the city’s ancient rooftops.) No matter which room you wake up in, you’ll no doubt be awash in La Serenissima’s finest. (palazzovenart.com)

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Luxury Travel

2796 Stories Available | Advanced search
8 Ships That Prove River Cruising Can Be Luxurious...
These river boats offer the most luxurious amenities—and adventurous itineraries—on the water…
View Slideshow
8 Ways to Do the Kentucky Derby Like a VIP
The ultimate VIP itinerary for an unforgettable Kentucky Derby…
View Slideshow
10 Luxurious Suites Offering Epic Adventures
From private butlers to personal plunge pools these 10 suites prove adventure can be luxurious…
View Slideshow
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari...
One&Only’s new safari camps will be luxurious home bases for exploring Rwanda’s national parks…
Read Article
Michael Caines’s Delicious New English Countryside...
The Michelin-star chef’s new Lympstone Manor is a luxurious gastronome’s getaway…
Read Article
Cempedak Island
Indonesia’s Exotic New Private-Island Resort
Cempedak Island has opened on a secluded 42-acre isle in Indonesia’s picturesque Riau archipelago…
Read Article
The philae was a stunner, each of its staterooms fit for a pharaoh
Can This Luxurious Nile Cruise Ship Revive Egypt’s...
A new cruise ship is bringing luxury to the Nile—and travelers back to Egypt…
Read Article
10 Stellar Resorts Perfect for Stargazing
These remote resorts are perfectly positioned for taking in the stellar views…
View Slideshow
10 Trips to Take Before It’s Too Late
In honor of Earth Day, Robb Report travels to 10 amazing destinations that may soon change forever…
View Slideshow
Inside the 7 Most Luxurious Suites at Sea
Sail away in ultra-indulgent style with these seven extravagant cruise ship suites…
View Slideshow
2796 Stories Available | Advanced search