Inside Venice’s Opulent New Palazzo Venart

The recent revival of Venice’s Grand Canal palazzos has been an ongoing source of excitement for luxury travelers, with one historic property after another being transformed into a stunning super-luxury hotel. Set within a 15th-century palazzo that has been masterfully reimagined, Palazzo Venart is the latest addition to the iconic waterfront and a faithful ode to Venice’s illustrious past. Fronted by an Italianate garden scattered with ancient stone puttios and colorful contemporary sculptures, the 18-room retreat is the result of a meticulous restoration and a careful modernization. Nineteenth-century frescoes and original marble fireplaces blend with antiques and bespoke contemporary furnishings in the lobby, while the piano nobile overflows with rich silks, gilt mirrors, and restored tapestries. At Ristorante Glam, the two-Michelin-star chef Enrico Bartolini adds a touch of modernity to classic Venetian cuisine with contemporary techniques and an eclectic tasting menu. Among the 18 guest rooms, the four signature suites—all with Murano chandeliers hanging from double-height ceilings and walls covered in Rubelli silks—are the preferred accommodations. (Book the Andrea Palladio Suite for a private terrace overlooking the city’s ancient rooftops.) No matter which room you wake up in, you’ll no doubt be awash in La Serenissima’s finest. (palazzovenart.com)